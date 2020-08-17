Some retired Penn State faculty or staff members who received coronavirus tests from the university may be wondering why.

As a part of Penn State’s pre-arrival testing process, the university is also sending tests to an additional 1,000 randomly selected students, faculty and staff members at University Park.

University spokesperson Lisa Powers said via email Monday that due to “timing issues“ the tests were likely sent to those whose names were listed in a preexisting database rather than a current, updated database.

Powers also noted that these additional tests — not the pre-arrival tests — are voluntary and are not connected to any research projects.

Penn State implemented pre-arrival testing to test individuals from areas with a “high prevalence” of the coronavirus.

