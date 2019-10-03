Legislative empress Kenyette Barnes and actress Robin Givens are coming to Penn State to give a free lecture on Thursday, October 10th.

Through a partnership between the Student Programming Association (SPA) and the Gender Equity Center, the women will speak at 7 p.m. in the HUB-Robeson Center’s Heritage Hall.

Barnes is a political strategist, lobbyist and national co-founder of the #MuteRKelly movement. She received recognition for the movement by the City of Philadelphia City Council and the City of Detroit City Council.

She advocates for topics such as anti-human trafficking, domestic abuse, sexual violence, HIV awareness and voter’s rights.

Givens is an actress appearing in television shows and films such as Head of the Class, Riverdale, Once Upon a Time and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.

She is also the co-chair of the Women Who Care organization and author of Grace Will Lead Me Home. She is an active public speaker, tackling issues such as domestic violence and its role in society.

All students are eligible to attend the lecture with a valid Penn State University Park student photo ID. Tickets are required for the event and can be picked up in the SPA office, 226 HUB, or the Gender Equity Center, 204 Boucke Building. Students can receive two tickets per photo ID beginning on Thursday, Oct. 3.