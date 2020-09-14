Penn State is conducting a national search to hire an assistant vice president for diversity, inclusion and belonging in its office of Human Resources, according to a Penn State news release.

The vice president will aid in the creation of policies and initiatives that support a diverse work environment at all of Penn State's campuses, according to the release. They will work with Human Resources and Chief Human Resources Officer Lorraine Goffe.

Jennifer Wilkes, assistant vice president for administration for the Commonwealth Campuses, is leading the search committee to identify candidates for the position.

Some of the vice president's tasks will include creating a culture of belonging, monitoring the effectiveness of diversity and creating equity programs, according to the release.

The successful candidate must have at least a bachelor's degree, at least 10 years of experience in building diversity, equity, and inclusion, and have experience communicating with diverse groups, the release said.

The hiring of a new assistant vice president for diversity, inclusion, and belonging comes at a time when Penn State President Eric Barron has affirmed the University's unequivocal support of diversity, equity, and inclusion, according to Penn State News.

Released by Penn State News, full membership of the search committee includes the following individuals:

Jennifer Wilkes, associate vice president for administration for Commonwealth Campuses

Suzanne Adair, associate vice president, Affirmative Action

Brian Patchcoski, student advocacy manager, Student Affairs

Susan Morse, human resources strategic partner, Outreach and World Campus

Jennifer Clouser, human resources specialist, Talent Management