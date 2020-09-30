In efforts to keep classrooms safe amid the coronavirus, Penn State researchers are looking to see whether or not aerosol disinfection of classrooms is a possibility with the help of ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Penn States Office of the Physical Plant is providing a $125,000 grant to aid this research, according to Penn State news.

Rick Mistrick and Donghyun Rim, two associate professors of architectural engineering and principal investigators on the project, are two of the Penn State employees looking into this possibility.

“Ultraviolet light disinfection seems to be promising compared to other disinfection options,” Mistrick said. “The idea is to expose room air to UV light in the form of a fixture that irradiates roughly the upper two feet of the room volume along the ceiling.”

According to Mistrick, the fixture would be placed in the center of the ceiling or along the wall, and while people are in the classroom, the UV lights would stay on and not affect the people in the classroom due to the fixture’s placement.

Mistrick, Rim and the rest of their team are currently testing the idea in some unoccupied classrooms afterhours. The pair is interested in seeing how obstacles such as classroom size, airflow patterns and air diffusion influence the results of the fixture.

“We are focused on running tests on three classrooms, two in Willard Building and one in Hammond,” Rim said. “Once we collect the data, we can present all in-classroom control options to Penn State OPP so they can decide if they want to implement the technology.”

A few of the challenges the team is facing includes low ceilings, outdated ventilation and filtration system and the fact that UV light fixtures are not inexpensive and use a lot of energy.

Mistrick, Rim and their team also must try not to inactivate pathogens due to the reduced intensity of the UV rays while achieving surface disinfection.

The team is faced with making the UV rays a safe option despite the fact that at certain levels they can cause sunburn or irritate parts of the eye.

