Penn State received a $3.7 million grant from the National Science Foundation to study virus evolution and convergence, according to a Penn State press release Tuesday morning.

Penn State is one of 11 universities also receiving funding, according to the release. The foundation's goal is to study complex viruses and their impact on society.

Penn State will partner with New York University to develop a handheld device that will quickly and cheaply detect new viruses.

Current virus-detecting methodology is extensive and costly. The funding will allow scientists to use lasers to measure the vibrations of atoms on the surface of viruses and detect mutations if the frequency of these vibrations changes.

The ultimate goal of the initiative is to combat flu epidemics worldwide.