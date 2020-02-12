NASA astronaut Bob Hines will talk to the Penn State community about his journey at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18 in the HUB-Robeson Center's Heritage Hall.

For over 20 years, Hines served as an instructor pilot, fighter pilot and test pilot in the U.S. Air Force. He was then a research pilot at NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

He joined the Astronaut Candidate Class in 2017.

Throughout his career, he has flown over 3,500 hours in 50 different aircrafts. Additionally, he has operated 76 combat missions in three different aircraft types, according to the release.

The presentation is sponsored by the Penn State student chapter of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics.