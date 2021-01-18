Penn State Police announced Monday that they will remain "vigilant" in response to FBI reports of "potential protests" and "unrest" in all 50 state capitols on Inauguration Day.

"We know that although members of our community may be hundreds of miles away from Washington, D.C., or even our state capital, there is still concern for events that may unfold," Charlie Noffsinger, associate vice president for University Police and Public Safety, said in a Penn State News article.

According to the article, university administrators are also "on alert."

Penn State Police will remain in contact with all law enforcement agencies, including the FBI, and will update the university if any threat arises.

Noffsinger added that faculty, staff and students should remain "vigilant" as well, and if they witness any suspicious activity — including anything on social media — they should immediately report it to the campus police.

"The bottom line is 'if you see something, say something,'" Noffsinger said in the article.

