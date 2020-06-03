A petition requesting disciplinary action for an alleged Penn State student involved with a social media post featuring swastikas has now received over 1,600 signatures.

One of the girls photographed is alleged to be Penn State student Ryann Milligan. The photo depicts her and another girl with swastikas drawn on each of their backs.

The petition, created by an anonymous individual, denounces the behavior depicted in the social media post and calls for Penn State to issue consequences against the alleged student.

"Allowing her to remain a student of Penn State is a disservice to all Jewish people, living or dead," the petition said. "It sends the message that [anti-Semitic] actions and ideals are accepted by the university, and that Penn State doesn’t care about protecting its Jewish students, as well as other oppressed and underrepresented minorities."

