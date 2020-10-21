Some people go searching for titles and high positions to make their mark at Penn State, but Nina Trach isn’t one of them.

As a member of Penn State’s 2020 Homecoming Court, Trach (senior-public relations and Spanish) said she wants others to understand that “leadership is not a title.”

“What humbled me by going to a university so large was the many different capacities to make an impact…” Trach said. “I could still impact people’s lives, and it didn’t have to be as a president of a club. I learned to put my passions first and who I want to be as a person first, then things with leadership would kind of follow.”

To Trach, being a member of the court is not only an “honor,” but also a defining chapter of her life, closing out her time as a student but also looking to the future.

“My commitment to Penn State, and Penn State’s commitment to me will be lifelong,” Trach said.

Trach is glad to see Homecoming carry on this year, albeit virtually, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I am excited for a little glimmer of normalcy in what has been a very different senior year than what I have expected, so I am very thankful that Homecoming is still happening and that there is still a lot of excitement about it,” Trach said.

Trach is from South Brunswick, New Jersey, and is involved in Penn State as the administration vice president for the Lion Ambassadors, a residence assistant in Simmons Hall and a Bellisario Fellow in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications.

She said her Penn State career can be defined by one concept: paying forward the help that people gave to her when she was a freshman.

“A lot of my time at Penn State all ties back to mentorship roles, and having been in the mentee position my first two years on campus, I was really interested and motivated by opportunities to give back in my final two years at Penn State,” Trach said.

Trach said she is grateful for her roles through which she can give back to others.

“It kind of is ironic where in Lion Ambassadors, I serve in this position where I have a high ranking title because I just joined officially last semester,” Trach said. “I decided to run for a spot on the executive board not because I want to be on the executive board, but because I saw where I could serve other people really well.”

Through this position, Trach has been able to teach prospective members about what she has learned, both through her involvement and her mistakes.

Trach studied abroad in Granada, Spain, during the fall 2019 semester, during which she realized the uniqueness of the American university system and how to communicate cross-culturally.

“I tried to explain [the American university system] to my host family, and they didn’t get it. It mattered less to explain to them how I am an effective [resident assistant], and the skills required to be an RA, but I could explain to them how I enjoyed supporting people and providing them the tools to succeed,” Trach said. “I am excited to be able to apply these [skills] when I graduate.”

With serving as a mentor being a large part of her dedication to Penn State, Trach suggests other students “take people seriously when they offer help.”

She said everyone has had mentors, whether it be upperclassmen or professors, who have lifted them up in some way. When these people offer to grab coffee to talk, Trach said students should “take them up on it.”

“Take the opportunity later to be that person for someone else, and keep the cycle going,” Trach said.

One of Trach’s friends, Elizabeth Trautman, believes Trach “bleeds blue and white.”

“Her father attended Penn State, so Nina grew up loving this school, and that pride and love shines through in every conversation you have with her,” Trautman (senior-biomedical engineering) said.

Trautman said Trach embodies the “ideal Penn State student” in her work ethic and selflessness.

“She could be having a horrible day, but she will always make sure to ask how you are doing and if there is anything she can do to make you happy,” Trautman said. “I have never met someone who is so high-achieving, but never wants to talk about her own accomplishments, but instead wants to talk more about other people’s achievements.”

Another one of Trach’s friends, Natalie Montanez, said she admires Trach’s sense of adventure.

“No matter where we are, Nina is always ready to make memories. Whether it’s the streets of Washington D.C., Granada, Spain, or late night studying in the Hub, Nina makes everything more fun,” Montanez (senior-biobehavioral health) said via email. “She inspires me to push myself out of my comfort zone, and I’m so thankful to have a best friend to explore the world with.”

Trach said she’s thankful for her parents and her sister believing in her throughout her college career.

“I would not have the time and the energy without the support they have given me,” Trach said.