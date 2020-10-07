As a student of color, attending a predominantly white institution such as Penn State can be a very intimidating or lonely experience.

It can sometimes be a struggle to form connections with others who do not identify with, understand or respect your experiences. This may lead to isolation, poor academic performance or worse.

Here is a list of a few resources available to assist students of color on their journeys at Penn State:

Office of the Vice Provost for Educational Equity

The Office of the Vice Provost for Educational Equity’s purpose is to foster an environment of diversity and inclusion, promote educational access to marginalized groups and advocate for students of color attending Penn State, according to its website.

This office provides scholars programs and financial support to students of color.

Visit the office’s website here.

Paul Robeson Cultural Center

The Paul Robeson Cultural Center provides a safe space for students and Penn State community members to celebrate, support and learn from various marginalized communities through workshops, presentations and social justice programs, according to its website.

Multicultural Resource Center

Although it is operating remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, the Multicultural Resource Center helps students achieve their goals through counseling and advocacy, according to its website.

MRC staff members assist in educating students on university policies and procedures, financial aid and literacy and study skills. They also help students attain their professional goals through internships and job assistance.

Students who are struggling with personal matters may also seek help from MRC staff or visit its list of resources found here.

FastStart

FastStart is a mentoring program that was created to aid first-year undergraduate students from marginalized communities in jump-starting their college careers through support, guidance, networking and professional development, according to its website.

Students may learn more about the program here.

Ronald E. McNair Scholars Program

The Ronald E. McNair Scholars Programs at Penn State is one of 187 nationwide established to assist academically successful students from marginalized backgrounds in obtaining a doctoral degree, according to its website.

This program helps students gain valuable research experience, prepare for graduate entrance exams and network to become competitive applicants once they do apply to graduate school.

More information can be found here.

The Office of Graduate Educational Equity Programs

The Office of Graduate Educational Equity Programs was created to foster diversity and create a safe environment for prospective and current marginalized students of Penn State’s Graduate School, according to its website.

This office has established recruitment efforts, mentoring programs, workshops and research opportunities to help graduate students of color thrive.

More information can be found here.

The Student Minority Advisory and Recruitment Team

The Student Minority Advisory and Recruitment Team is an organization whose mission is to be a resource and support system for minority students at Penn State through guidance and support, according to its website.

SMART also strives to recruit and retain marginalized students to assist in the development of a diverse student population at Penn State.

More information can be found here.

BLUEprint

BLUEprint is a peer mentoring organization created to offer students of color academic and personal support through one-on-one and group bonding, according to its website.

This organization also regularly completes community service and holds workshops and PRCC sponsored events.

More information can be found here.

Minority Undergraduate Laboratory Research Experience

The Minority Undergraduate Laboratory Research Experience was created to lower the higher major-change and drop-out rate among students of color in STEM fields, according to its website.

The MURE program offers students research experience in several colleges such as the College of Agricultural Sciences, Earth and Mineral Science, Engineering and Health and Human Development for class credit or paid wages.

Any student of color who is undeclared or majoring in science or engineering may apply for the MURE program by contacting the MURE coordinator at mure-spacegrant@psu.edu

Report Bias

Any Penn State community member with an active Penn State ID may report any act of bias they experience or witness here.