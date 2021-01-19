Dr. Chao-Hsien Chu, Penn State College of Information Sciences and Technology professor, died on Friday, Jan. 15, the university announced Tuesday.

According to the College of IST at Penn State, Chu was one of the first faculty members to join IST in 1999.

Since then, he became a full-time professor, the director of the Smart Sensing Lab and co-director of the Center for Cyber Security, Information Privacy and Trust.

“[Chu] was instrumental in launching IST’s initial online MPS program and in securing the college’s designation as a National Center of Academic Excellence for Information Assurance Research by the NSA and the Department of Homeland Security," the College of IST said in an Instagram post.

According to the College of IST, Chu also used his research and knowledge to sit on nine journal editorial review boards and to publish almost 200 journal articles, six of which received "Best Paper" awards.

The College of IST said Chu’s family is planning to hold a public memorial in accordance with the current public health guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Please join us in remembering Dr. Chu and his contributions to our college, and keep his family and loved ones in your thoughts,” the College of IST said in the post. “He will be dearly missed.”

