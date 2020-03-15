On Monday, Penn State will move all classes online for three weeks in order to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

One of the programs Penn State professors will use to help facilitate virtual classes during this time is Zoom, a video-conferencing system. Though Zoom may seem intimidating at first glance, it will enable discussion between professors and fellow students.

First, visit Zoom and click on Sign In to configure your account. You will be taken to Penn State account login page, where you will fill in your Penn State access ID and your password, which will take you to your profile.

From there you will see tabs saying "Schedule a Meeting," "Join a Meeting" or "Host a Meeting." You will most likely only be using the Join a Meeting function in order to view a lecture from your professor. When you click on "Join a Meeting," you will be prompted to enter a code to join a lecture. Your instructor should give you their Zoom meeting code ahead of time.

The first time you join a meeting, the Zoom software will download automatically. You can go here https://zoom.us/download if you want to download the software before your first meeting.

Click on the download button, click on the file saying “Zoom_random numbers and letters.exe,” and then allow Zoom to make changes to your computer.

After that, Zoom interface is fairly easy to use and operates just like other video communication software. If you have any trouble click here for FAQs and troubleshooting regarding Zoom and other remote learning solutions.

