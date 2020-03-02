Penn State announced a new initiative that will aim to help students and their families plan for the future and graduate with lower debt and in less time, according to a Penn State news release.

“Achieve Penn State” will highlight existing Penn State programs that "advance access and affordability."

The programs are in place to minimize the impact of obstacles undergraduate student might face. The programs are as follows:

Pathway to Success: Summer Start (PaSSS)

Student Transitional Experiences Program (STEP)

The Mentoring Program within the Sokolov-Miller Family Financial and Life Skills Center

RaiseMe

Complete Penn State in the Student Success Center

Smart Track to Success

The programs included in the initiative may evolve with time, according to the release.