THON 2021 is just on the horizon for Feb. 19-21. This year, the 46-hour dance marathon will be held virtually.

According to Annie Princivalle of THON media relations, the event is expected to look similar to previous years though in a virtual format.

How can I watch THON 2021?

THON will be held fully remote this year. The event can be streamed from the THON website at the time of the event for the full 46 hours. Like every year, the organization 46 Live will produce the broadcast.

What will dancing look like this year?

This year, dancers for THON will be participating from home. To ensure the safety of the dancers, they will not stand for the entire event. Dancing will be discouraged from dancing from midnight to 6 a.m. both nights of THON.

What types of events will be happening during THON?

THON will be streaming multiple events throughout the livestream for viewers to watch. Many of the events will be similar to years before.

The events include the Four Diamonds children talent show, the pep rally involving Penn State varsity student athletes, a Four Diamonds kids fashion show and Family Hour. The THON line dance and total reveal will also take place virtually.

Other performances, speakers and musical acts are expected to take place during the event as well.

Will there be any events in the Bryce Jordan Center?

There will be events streamed from the BJC, but these events will not be open to the public.

