The Penn State Department of African American Studies released a four-page open letter on Tuesday in response to Penn State President Eric Barron’s June 10 statement addressing racism in the community.

The statement, titled "How We Can Make Black Lives at Penn State Matter," asks Barron to recognize the department’s expertise and carry out six initiatives to “deal with the national and campus crisis of systemic racism.”

It cites the death of black State College resident Osaze Osagie as an example of a police-involved shooting "to remind the University community that police violence and other racial harms are national AND local."

The first initiative listed calls for a severance of ties with the State College Police Department and the disarming of campus police officers.

"[The initiative] will ensure that all members of our community can work and learn in an environment where we do not fear for our lives," the statement reads.

The second initiative calls for the establishment of a new task force on policing and communities of color.

"We adamantly oppose the revival of the 2016 Task Force on Policing and Communities of Color given its composition and its recommendations, which would not substantially change the structural relationship of police to Black and other marginalized communities," the statement says.

The third initiative calls on Penn State to include courses in African American studies and "other appropriate units" in its general education requirements for students. Such courses may include Black Freedom Struggles (AFAM 100), Racism and Sexism (AFAM 103) and Afro-Latin America (AFAM 105).

The fourth initiative calls for the establishment of a "well-funded resource center for underrepresented faculty," since these university employees are "difficult to recruit and retain."

The statement says Penn State and State College aren't "welcoming environments for nonwhite, historically marginalized faculty" — something the department says is "unfair and inequitable."

The center should include "equitable access to opportunities, leadership and advancement at each career-stage," according to the statement.

The fifth initiative demands an increase in student aid for black students, a group that typically graduates with the highest amount of student debt. The department calls for the allocation of scholarships for black undergraduate students, and predoctoral, doctoral and postdoctoral fellowships for black graduate students.

The final initiative seeks to increase mental health resources for black students, as well as recruit and retain mental health professionals who "better represent the diversity" of Penn State's student body and "can better serve their needs."

The statement concludes by stating that the time for change is "long overdue."

"We call on Penn State to become a local and national leader in combating systemic anti-Black racism on its campuses and eradicating police violence and all forms of state and nonstate violence where it is found," the statement reads. "We look forward to your response."

