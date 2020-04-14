The University Park Airport has received $2,337,489 from the federal government as part of a $10 billion relief package to United States airports.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump on March 27, intends to provide economic relief to eligible U.S. airports “affected by the prevention of, preparation for, and response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The CARES Act includes all commercial service airports, reliever airports and some public-owned general aviation airports.

The amount of funding an airport gets is dependent on the number of annual passenger boards, the amount of debt an airport has and the amount of reserve funds an airport already has.

Providing this relief funding will reportedly allow “critical” safety and capacity projects to continue regardless of the airport's financial situation, the FAA said.

Over 3,000 airports nationwide are included in this relief package. University Park is one of 64 airports in Pennsylvania to receive funding, and has the 10th largest total amount of allocated funds in the whole commonwealth.

The largest amounts of funding in Pennsylvania are set to go to Philadelphia International with over $116 million, Pittsburgh International with over $36 million, Wilkes Barre/Scranton International with over $20 million and Erie International with over $18 million.

Some other notable airports in central Pennsylvania set to be included in the package are Williamsport Regional with over $17 million, John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport with over $5 million and Mid-State Airport in Philipsburg with $1000.

The funds will reportedly be made available at some point this month, the FAA said.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE