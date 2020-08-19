Penn State associate teaching professor of economics Jadrian Wooten posted a pep talk for his students recorded by actor Jim O’Heir on his Twitter account on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

According to the post, Wooten said he “wanted to do something special for [his] students,” which is why he asked the “Parks and Recreation” actor to record the video.

I wanted to do something special for my students this semester so I asked Jim O'Heir to record a quick pep talk for them. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/4lkErDSzDd — Jadrian Wooten (@Wootenomics) August 17, 2020

In the video, O’Heir wished the students well despite the challenging circumstances presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I just want to wish you the best of luck and tell you it’s all going to be fine,” O’Heir said in the video. “This craziness — and it is craziness; I’m living it too — shall pass and we’ll get back to our normal, but until then we have to do what we have to do to stay safe.”

