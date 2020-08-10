Penn State students are being asked to complete a symptom checker before returning to campus and daily before attending any on-campus facilities to self-screen for any coronavirus symptoms.

According to a Penn State News release, the student symptom checker is available starting today, Aug. 10, on the Penn State Go app. The release said all students are encouraged to complete the symptom checker before leaving their homes each day.

In the release, Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims emphasized the importance of following all guidelines from public health officials in the return to campus.

“The only way we will be able to mitigate and contain the spread of COVID-19 is through individual commitment to our collaborative efforts,” Sims said.

The Penn State Go app is available to download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

