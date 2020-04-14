Editor's note: On April 15, there will be a contested election for University Park Undergraduate Association president and vice president for the first time in three years.

In a two-part series, The Daily Collegian profiled both tickets. Click here to read our profile of the McKay-Pathickal ticket.

When Erin Boas was 4 years old, she was a Penn State cheerleader for Halloween.

Now, years later, Boas said she wants to continue showing support for Penn Staters — by serving as the president of UPUA's 15th Assembly.

Boas is running with Kyle Larson against presidential candidate Zachary McKay and his running mate Lexy Pathickal.

Boas (sophomore-international politics and economics) has been involved with UPUA since her freshman year as both a freshman council member and at-large representative.

She said she has also been on the Governmental Affairs, Academic Affairs and Outreach Committees, and is an alternate member of Penn State President Eric Barron’s University Task Force on Food and Housing Security.

MORE UPUA COVERAGE

Boas said she decided to run for president because she saw the impact of advocating on behalf of students, and knew she had a “very strong connection” with administrators and Faculty Senate members.

One project she has worked on for the past year-and-a-half with the Board of Trustees and various other organizations around campus is the incorporation of a "global competency training" — a kind of seminar that would focus on increasing cultural awareness and global competency.

“There's a lot of communities at Penn State, and unfortunately there is still bias on campus and certain groups that don't feel welcome,” Boas said. “Penn State could be more inclusive and more equitable, so this training is meant to make you aware of how to better communicate, collaborate and understand other people.”

Each of Boas and Larson’s initiatives is linked to one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals — a list of 17 goals all UN member states strive for to increase sustainability and citizen well-being. The list includes eliminating poverty, reducing inequalities and taking action against climate change.

One of Boas and Larson's initiatives, designed to increase students’ financial literacy and mental health, is to delay the on-campus housing signing period to allow students more time to decide where they want to live.

Another one of their campaign proposals is to combat food insecurity by increasing healthy meal options on campus and incorporating more options for students with dietary restrictions.

MORE UPUA COVERAGE

Outgoing UPUA president Laura McKinney reflects on her term When Laura McKinney decided to run for president of the University Park Undergraduate Associ…

Larson (junior-labor and employment relations) served for four years in the Marine Corps before coming to Penn State. Now the president of the Penn State Veterans Organization and an Outdoor Adventures trip leader with Campus Recreation, Larson “realized how awesome of a community” Penn State was, and wanted to give back.

“What motivated me to want to run is I felt that together, we could get a lot done,” Larson said. “Our strengths kind of complement each other, and we’re very flexible as to how we approach and fix an issue.”

Some of Boas and Larson’s other proposals include gradually implementing a digital ID card option — to help prevent students from getting locked out of recreation facilities and dorms — and creating an all-encompassing calendar for registered student organization events to be on the Penn State Go app.

Ultimately, Boas said she believes in advocating for students and advocating for the things students want.

“I want to root on students and really work with them to make sure this community is something that every student feels they can take ownership of," she said.

MORE UPUA COVERAGE