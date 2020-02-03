Over 250 organizations from around the country will participate in Spring Career Days this week.

The two-day recruitment event will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 4, and Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the Bryce Jordan Center, according to a press release.

The event will occur from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

The Tuesday event is intended for those who seek full-time, internship or co-op opportunities in the business, communications, and health and human services fields. The following day is targeted toward those who are in engineering, science and computer technology majors.

Students who wish to attend are encouraged to research organizations prior to the fair by using the Career Fair Plus app. Users can filter organizations based on job category, available opportunities or geographic location.