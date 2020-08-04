This week, approximately 24,000 students will be selected for coronavirus pre-testing before arriving to campus, according to a Penn State News release. Those students will be required to take an saliva coronavirus test at home before returning to campus.

According to the university, it selected “students from identified areas with a higher prevalence of coronavirus and those who will be on the front lines to welcome and work with students,” to be the ones to receive the pre-testing kits.

Students selected for testing will be contacted no later than Wednesday, Aug. 5 through their Penn State emails.

In the email, students will receive instructions on ordering a test from Vault Health, which, according to the university, will contain an “individualized registration link at Vault Health’s testing website for students residing in the United States and directions about the testing process.”

The university advised people to order their test immediately in order to receive results back before coming back on campus.

The testing process will take between seven and 10 days from the day the student orders the kit.

Once the test is received in the mail, students will have a telehealth appointment for them to take the test on screen with a Vault Health practitioner who will help them and answer any questions.

According to the university, this telehealth appointment will be “performed through a secure video,” and will eliminate any risk of exposure to others involved with an in-person sample collection.

Once the test is taken, it will take within 38-72 hours for the results to come back.

Test results will be sent to students' Penn State email directly from Vault Health and a copy of the results will be sent to university.

The university announced the plan to test certain students before arriving on campus during a community town hall on July 30, which its purpose was to cover more topics and concerns over the University’s “comprehensive multi-layered approach to testing, contact tracing and monitoring for the fall semester.”