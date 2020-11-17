Penn State announced parking and traffic procedures for Friday, November 20th to Sunday, November, 22nd for students' departure from campus.

The following faculty and staff parking areas will be reserved for student departure vehicle loading only:

Brown E — permit holders must park at Nittany Deck, Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West

Green C — permit holders must park at Nittany Deck, Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West

Green N — permit holders must park at Nittany Deck, Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West

Orange B (Softball) — permit holders must park at other Orange lots, Jordan East or Stadium West

Yellow J — permit holders must park at Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West

Yellow T — permit holders must be park at Eisenhower Deck, Jordan East or Stadium West

The ground level of East Deck is also reserved for student departure as well.

Fraser Road will only have northbound traffic flow, with two-way traffic on Burrowes Road, but drivers are asked to avoid the area.

There will also be no CATA or Campus Shuttle traffic on Burrowes Road, impacting:

CATA stops at Deike Building, Waring Commons, Rec Hall, Westgate Building and Elliott Building

Campus Shuttle stops at Rec Hall, Westgate Building, Reber Building and Elliott Building

