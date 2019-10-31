Halloween used to be a one-day affair filled with ghost stories and enough candy to incline you take a second look at your dental benefits.

The internet then gave rise to the pop culture slang term of “spooky szn,” which has inspired countless memes, TikToks and provided new fanfare to what is arguably one of the biggest holidays.

For some Penn State students “spooky szn” can come anywhere, at any time — whether it be in an environmental science class in the spring semester or just a few feet away from the Pattee and Paterno Libraries.

With a university as enormous at Penn State, there are a good number of “spooky” stories to choose from. Whether they be scarring, horrifying or downright peculiar, Penn State students shared some of their most memorable in-class “horror stories.”

James Cardi experienced what is very likely to be the worst nightmare of many students.

Cardi (senior-cybersecurity) recalled a time where he answered a question in a class only to have it blow up in his face.

“I answered the question and [the professor] just said, ‘No. That is the dumbest thing I have ever heard someone say,’ and at first I thought he was joking,” Cardi said.

The professor then proceeded to lash out on Cardi, expressing how he could not fathom that Cardi got into college and was mystified by how he was passing any classes. Cardi said he skipped the class for the next two weeks.

Taylor Bruno has endured what might be the most stressful part of student life — running late to class.

Bruno (junior-chemical engineering) was in a hurry on her way to class when she took an unfortunate tumble down the library’s steps.

Bruno was severely injured and had to make her way to the hospital, but luckily her friend from the class saw her accident. He told her he would tell the teacher what had happened.

He could rest knowing she would not be reprimanded — or so she thought.

In addition to her falling down the stairs, she watched her grade drop as well, as the professor decided that her injury was not a sufficient excuse.

Bruno decided the class wasn’t worth her time, and she dropped the course.

Brett Randby mentioned his environmental science class from a few semesters ago.

Randby (junior-information sciences and technology) said one day the teacher presented the class with Madagascar Hissing Cockroaches for students to hold and interact with.

While Randby himself found the activity quite entertaining, he explained how many other students didn’t enjoy it as much as he did.

“My one friend was freaking out and the bug was legitimately hissing at him,” Randby said.

Cole Durnin hasn’t attended Penn State for a long time, but already has experienced what he defined as an “odd” class.

Durnin (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) found himself confused when his microeconomics teacher selected a group of students to eat swiss rolls during class.

“[The teacher] was trying to display marginal utility, which is how much happiness you get from a product so the first swiss roll makes you happy but as you get to [the] last swiss roll you kind of just want to...well...vomit,” he said.