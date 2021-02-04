Penn State has announced a new LionPath tool to help students plan courses for the upcoming summer semester.

According to Penn State News, the "historical" class search tool will include every undergraduate and graduate summer classes at the university from 2019 and 2020. The tool is intended to give students a "good indication" of the courses that will be offered for summer 2021.

The tool can be accessed on the registrar's website, according to Penn State News.

The tool can search for specific courses by campus, course abbreviations and year/session offered. After selecting a course from the tool, students can read course descriptions from the university bulletins.

According to Penn State News, summer 2021 classes are not available yet and the inclusion of classes on the tool doesn't guarantee they will be offered this year.

