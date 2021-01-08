Penn State announced a change to the fraternity and sorority recruitment eligibility requirements for the spring 2021 semester on Friday.

The new standard allows students to participate even if they have previous conduct violations and sanctions, which vary from the previous standard stating students were ineligible if they have "active conduct violations or sanctions."

With the new requirements, students will be ineligible if they have an active Conduct Probation with a Transcript Notation, which is one step below suspension, at the time of recruitment.

Along with not having a Conduct Probation, students interested in participating must be enrolled as a full-time student; not be suspended at the time of recruitment; have a 2.50 cumulative GPA and at least 14 credit hours at Penn State; and participate in an online information session under the Penn State's Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life.

Recruitment for spring 2021 will be held virtually Jan. 20 to Feb. 1 for Panhellenic Council chapters and Jan. 28 to Feb. 17 for Interfraternity Council chapters. More information about requirement can be found on the Students Affairs website.

