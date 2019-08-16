On behalf of the Student Programming Association, comedian Joel McHale will make his way to Eisenhower Auditorium in late August to perform a comedy show.

McHale, former host of E! Network’s “The Soup,” is also known for his role as Jeff Winger on the series "Community" and the Netflix special he hosted titled "The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale."

The show, set for Aug. 30 at 8 p.m., will be free of charge with a valid Penn State student ID. Doors open at 7 p.m., and comedian J.F. Harris will open the show.

Tickets for students go on sale Aug. 16, and can be acquired at Eisenhower Auditorium, the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State Tickets Downtown and 226 HUB-Robeson Center. Students can also obtain tickets over the phone at 814-863-0255 or 1-800-ARTS-TIX.

Tickets will be available to the public on Aug. 30.

Photography or audio recording during the show is prohibited, according to SPA.