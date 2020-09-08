Any Penn State senior who intends to graduate in December must notify the university of their decision by Tuesday, Sept. 8, according to the university's registrar website.

Penn State requires all graduating students to complete the "Intent to Graduate" task in LionPATH.

The link to apply for graduation can be found in the "My Academics" tab in the LionPATH Student Center.

The registrar's website offers a comprehensive video tutorial that shows how to apply for graduation, which can be found here.

Anyone who misses the Sept. 8 deadline, or wishes to remove their intent to graduate, must contact the appropriate college office or Graduate Enrollment Services.

Additionally, those who do not submit their intent to graduate by the tenth week of the semester will not be named in the commencement ceremony's unofficial program, as the names will have already been sent to the program's publisher.