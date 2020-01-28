Although many of the rules that resident assistants have to follow are intended to create a positive, safe environment in each campus residency, some rules go about accomplishing this goal in an unusual fashion.

Some of these unexpected parameters are more severe than others.

Libby Kwon — an RA in Pinchot Hall in East Halls — said RAs are not allowed to perform CPR or the Heimlich maneuver on their residents. This stems from rule mandating that RAs are not permitted to physically touch their residents in any capacity.

Kwon (junior-finance) said she has personally had to deal with a student in need of such medical care, but she had to call the University Police and her residence coordinator so the situation could be handled by professionals.

“It was really hard watching them and just waiting for a medic to come,” Kwon said.

Kwon added that this guideline also means she would not be allowed to fight back in defense if one of her residents were to initiate a violent confrontation with her.

Despite the seeming severity of these rules, Kwon said she feels they are in place for the betterment of all parties involved.

“I think it’s just because Penn State is trying to protect the residents and RAs,” Kwon said. “We live in a day and age where people can be held liable for actions they had good intentions for in a situation that went wrong.”

Kwon added, however, that some of the RA rules are more light-hearted or humorous than the others.

For example, Kwon said if it came to her attention that one of her residents had a candle in their room, she would have to ask the resident to cut the wick off of it.

If one of her residents started running away from her, perhaps while writing them a referral, Kwon said she would not be allowed to chase down the resident in accordance with the RA guidelines.

Fariha Azhar, an RA in Hamilton Hall in West, also said there are several regulations for RAs that might be surprising.

Azhar (senior-mechanical engineering) said several of these guidelines affect what RAs are permitted to do for community builder events — activities that are organized for the residents by their RA several times per semester.

She said that if an RA wants to order wings for their residents during one of these events, they must be boneless. Additionally, if she were to host a watch party for her residents, Azhar said she would have to be careful in regard to the advertisements so as not to run into any copyright issues.

Azhar also said that her idea to hold a de-stressing event for her residents by providing them with facemasks was “not recommended” by her residence coordinator because of the potential for an allergic reaction to the product.

Atherton Hall RA Brooke Arner also said she learned of rules regarding community builders. Although attendance is taken at each event, Arner (junior-immunology and infectious diseases) said the coordinators ask their RAs to measure the event in accordance to its impact on residents.

“Did you have meaningful conversations? Did you help someone in some way? If it was just one person and you had that, that counts more than just having pizza and having people show up,” Arner said.

In regard to group activities in the winter season, Arner added that RAs are not allowed to condone snowball fights or “trash bag sledding.” If one of these events is already occurring, however, Arner said she is allowed to inform other residents of what is happening so they can join.

Azhar said even though some of these rules may seem trivial, they are in place “to enforce physical safety,” particularly in this transitional time in students’ lives.

“What we’ve heard from our higher-ups is that a lot of these people have never lived alone before and when they’re alone, they kind of go all out sometimes,” Azhar said. “Not everybody is like that, but sometimes people do really silly things.”

Other RA rules reveal some of the challenges the position requires RAs to take on.

Kwon said each RA is only allowed to stay off campus overnight for 10 nights throughout the course of the semester. Each night they stay away from campus must be pre-approved by their coordinator, seeing as at least half of a building’s RA staff must be on-hand at all times.

Kwon added it can be inconvenient to have to stay on campus until all students are dismissed for breaks or closings, as well as awkward to knock on their doors and make sure all students have left on time.

Arner also commented on the difficulties that come with enforcing these rules, namely with handling noise issues. Unless a noise complaint is given by one of her residents, Arner said the level of noise acceptable on her floor is up to her discretion, which she said can make finding a balance tricky.

“If someone is telling me a group of students is being noisy and then I go check it out and there’s no noise, there should be nothing wrong with me telling them to quiet down, but if I sit there for 10 minutes just to monitor and I still don’t hear anything, the situation becomes a bit awkward,” Arner said.

Alongside the difficulties that accompany the position, Azhar said she feels a certain togetherness between herself and her residents because of her RA experience.

“Honestly, it’s really great because you get to meet so many people and it feels really nice to create a community on your floor among your residents,” Azhar said.

Kwon agreed with this notion and added that the position has allowed her to return a favor to the university.

“It’s the most rewarding and amazing thing,” Kwon said. “It’s not for everyone, but I found that’s where I can help people feel comfortable. I want to give back to Penn State and this is the way I can do that.”

