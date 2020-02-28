WATCH: State College Auntie Anne's grand-opening ribbon cutting ceremony

A brand-new triple storefront of Auntie Anne's, Carvel and Cinnabon opened for business at 324 E. College Ave in mid-February.

The location held a grand-opening ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. on Feb. 27, with local beloved mascots like the Nittany Lion and Ike, the State College Spikes mascot in attendance alongside Carvel's Fudgie the Whale and Auntie Anne's Twistee.

The menu features items including Carvel ice cream and shakes, Cinnabon cinnamon rolls, and Auntie Anne’s pretzels, breakfast sandwiches and lemonade.

The store will operate from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Saturday, giving downtown State College another late-night eating option.