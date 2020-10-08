Penn State has announced that it will be building “wellness” days into the spring 2021 schedule in place of the weeklong break that students, faculty and staff would usually get.

On these days there will be no classes held, in effort to support the mental health and well-being of students and faculty. University offices will remain open.

The university announced the cancellation of spring break earlier this week. The decision was made so that travel would be eliminated, thus reducing the risk of spreading the coronavirus through.

The dates of the “wellness” days have not been decided yet, but Penn State has formed a committee to begin planning. The committee currently consists of Andrea Dowhower, associate vice president for Student Affairs; Elizabeth Seymour, chair of the University Faculty Senate and associate teaching professor at Penn State Altoona; and Michael Cerderame, senior associate dean in the Graduate School.