The Penn State Board of Trustees committee on finance, business and capital planning approved final plans for construction of the Bellisario Media Center, according to a press release.

Featuring office spaces and television and radio studios, the center will be available for use by communications students, faculty and student media outlets, including The Daily Collegian.

Construction of the open-concept center began in December 2018. The finished product will constitute 60,000 square feet of the oldest section of Willard Building, which was built in 1949.

Marie Hardin, dean of the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications, said in the release the center will prepare students to “thrive within the kinds of media environments they will enter as professionals.”

“The center will be, hands down, the most exciting place on campus for Penn State communications students and faculty,” Hardin said. “It will be a vital resource as we prepare the next generation of great digital storytellers.”

Also included in the building will be a consolidated Media Effects Laboratory, which is currently spread around campus in multiple locations; office spaces for the College of the Liberal Arts; and a new space for the university’s Office of Strategic Communications.

Pollock Road will also undergo change throughout the construction process with added “accessibility enhancements” and replaced utility systems.

The center, set to open in time for the 2020-2021 academic year, is a result of a $30 million donation from distinguished alumnus Donald P. Bellisario and his wife, Vivienne, in 2017. Bellisario produced shows such as “Quantum Leap,” “NCIS” and “Magnum P.I.”

Approved in September 2017, Studios Architecture of Washington, D.C. is the project’s architect.

