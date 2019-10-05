Freddy Purnell and Marlisa Shaw were announced as the Homecoming 2019 Guide State Forward winners during the halftime show of the Penn State football game against Purdue on Saturday.

"These two individuals best represent Penn State’s six core values: integrity, respect, responsibility, discovery, excellence and community," a Homecoming press release reads.

This year's Homecoming Court served as the second year since the "king" and "queen" titles were eliminated. Gender did not play a factor in the court selection.

"In an effort to embrace diversity and gender inclusivity within our community, it is still the focus of Student Court for the 2019 Homecoming season," the press release said.

Purnell is the president of the LGBTQA Student RoundTable, vice president of Queer and Trans People of Color, a member of Black Caucus, a member of the Caribbean Student Association, the outreach chair of College Democrats, a member of Men Against Violence and a Greeks CARE facilitator.

Shaw is a an Envisions member, a co-captain for the Dark Storm Step Team, a member of the Parent’s Program Student Ambassador Program, a member of the National Organization for the Professional Advancement of Black Chemists and Chemical Engineers, and a Phi Eta Sigma member. She is also involved in HealthWorks, Minority Health Initiative, and SAFE and AWARE.

