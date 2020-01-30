Frances Lee, joint professor of politics and public affairs at Princeton University, discussed her co-authored, forthcoming book, "What is Regular Order Worth? Partisan Lawmaking and Congressional Processes," at Penn State Wednesday night.

During the lecture, hosted by the McCourtney Institute for Peace, Lee said despite the partisan increase in party cohesion and more centralized party leadership, political parties are not better than they used to be at enacting their policy agendas as much as they have been able to hold onto what she calls a "messaging vehicle that has no chance of being law.”

She pointed out that more recently, levels of party cohesion and the size of majorities in Congress are high enough for majority parties to enact their agenda priorities without any cross-party support. Ultimately, however, she said this does not make them more effective.

“Remarkably, every majority party possessing unified control of government in our data set during this time period was unable to reach sufficient intra-party consensus on at least one of its top agenda priorities, causing it to fail in executing on that agenda item,” Lee said. “Every majority party over this time period in full command of unified over power control failed on a top priority because it couldn’t get together internally.”

Whether it be in the declining number of bills that successfully make their way to the committee or the apparent selection bias and partisan gridlock influencing the laws that go through a roll call voting process, Lee said a polarized Congress is just as, if not more effective as both chambers continue to enact laws based on bipartisan assent.

“Majority parties today seem to be enmeshed in a constant cycle of overpromising and underdelivering,” Lee said. “They promise their supporters the moon and the stars if they just get unified government but the record of their achievements is pretty dismal even under unified government. Surely this contributes to public cynicism — surely these patterns are disillusioning and they can’t do very much for trust in the political system, our faith in its ability to produce change.”

