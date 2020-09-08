As schools across the country close due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Coalition of Graduate Employees thinks Penn State should, too.

CGE called Penn State’s decision to bring students back to campus “reckless,” and organized a “Day of Action” on Labor Day to make graduate employees’ voices heard.

The day of action consisted of signing petitions and calling administrators to protest Penn State’s decision to continue in-person instruction amid the pandemic.

CGE wants Penn State to meet five of its demands to achieve “COVID justice,” according to CGE member Bailey Campbell.

Campbell (graduate student-electrical engineering) said CGE wants Penn State to give graduate students and faculty members a say in the decision making process regarding the status of the semester.

Additionally, Campbell said CGE wants Penn State to pay for all coronavirus-related expenses, including testing; provide compensation at pre-coronavirus levels for faculty and staff members; give international students protection, both ensuring their enrollment status and their financial aid packages; and provide students and faculty adequate computer access to complete courses online.

Campbell said graduate students had no say in the decision making process of Penn State determining whether to have faculty and students return to campus this fall, which she thinks is “ridiculous.”

University spokesperson Lisa Powers said via email Penn State has addressed demands the CGE has made.

Powers said the university has provided resources to both students and faculty for remote instruction, and has communicated its potential plans with CGE of pivoting to only virtual teaching, if necessary.

Penn State also regularly connects with student leadership representatives and university recognized organizations during the decision making process, and has outlined resources for international graduate students with visa and enrollment concerns, Powers said.

The university’s decision to close or stay open will decide on a range of criteria, Powers said.

“[This is dependent on] the level of COVID-19 disease prevalence on any given campus, trend lines in case numbers, the number of hospitalizations, isolation and local hospital capacities, different types of course instruction and whether students would be required to vacate residence halls,” Powers said. “The University is working to take into account these and other critical public health factors as well as other elements of well-being and needs expressed by faculty, staff and students.”

Campbell said the choice to hold the protest on Labor Day — a federal holiday to tribute workers’ contributions to the country — was deliberate.

Campbell said graduate employees do not have the day off, as instruction continues to take place, but many administrators took the day off. Nonetheless, Campbell said it didn’t affect the protest much.

“Making us work on Labor Day while administrators take the day off is a slap in the face for employees,” Campbell said. “It shows the level of contempt the university has for all the workers.”

Campbell said Penn State doesn’t operate without its staff and graduate students. Therefore, CGE used this day of action to remind Penn State how graduate employees “deserve to be treated.”

According to Powers, CGE encouraged a “ZAP attack” by using its social channels to try to disrupt university operations, including its COVID-19 Operations Control Center.

“We do not know who, exactly, initiated those electronic attacks,” Powers said. “Such attacks are potentially harmful to public health and could be illegal, and will be investigated by University police. We are dismayed that anyone would try to disrupt the University’s public health efforts.”

According to Campbell, Penn State continues to blame students for the influx of positive coronavirus cases. However, she said the university is responsible.

“Penn State created a petri dish of COVID by bringing everyone back to campus,” Campbell said, adding it was a “dangerous” decision.

Similarly, Jess Rafalko, a communication coordinator for the CGE, said the decision to bring members of the Penn State community back to campus was “irresponsible” for the entire State College community.

“I do not blame the students or workers,” Rafalko (graduate student-English) said. “I blame the university for making that reckless decision for clearly financial reasons.”

Rafalko said Penn State is “showing a lack of compassionate leadership” by seemingly basing its decisions on financial desires.

If Penn State needs more financial support, Rafalko said it should lobby the state and federal government, not take money from students and families.

According to Powers, students across campus have responded positively to the decision Penn State made to return to on-campus learning experiences.

Additionally, the university provided flexible options to meet student and family learning cost needs, Powers said.

However, the CGE continued with the choice to protest that decision for many reasons.

Katie Warczak, a member of the press committee for CGE, said Penn State can only justify charging full tuition if students are on campus.

“Penn State’s reasoning may be more altruistic than what I perceive, but if they are open to provide a sense of normalcy or a ‘college experience,’ it’s a noble but negligible goal,” Warczak (graduate student-English and African studies) said. “Penn State is focused on the bottom line rather than the health of students, faculty staff and community members. They’re on the wrong path.”

The protest aimed to elevate community members’ voices, as they are also impacted by Penn State’s decisions, Rafalko said.

The protest received much engagement with at least 69 volunteers, according to Campbell.

Warczak pointed out the State College Area School District recently moved to online instruction, which helps CGE’s case.

“There needs to be a safe way to continue learning without risking the health of students, faculty and community members,” Warczak said.