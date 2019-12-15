With finals about to start, students can be hard pressed to find the best study spot for review.

Finals week blues can make it hard to focus and get things done, but with these handy study spots at Penn State, you can make the most of your review time.

Library group study rooms

The library in general is a great place to buckle down and study, but if you have a group project to work or prefer working with a group of friends, try reserving one of the many group study rooms available in Pattee and Paterno Library.

Study rooms are scattered across basement and general floors of library and can be reserved for up to three hours per person, per day.

To reserve one of these rooms, ask at one of the library administration desks or go to libraries.psu.edu — but do it quickly, as they fill up fast.

In addition to having a private work room to study with friends, studying in the library provides easy access to the many reference materials available as well as the media commons printers and computer labs. Above all though, studying in the library comes with easy access to the newly added library Starbucks for a quick caffeine boost for your long nights.

HUB sitting areas

While every student likely knows about and has studied on the monumental staircase or in one of the two main lounges in the HUB-Robeson Center, many students forget about the additional desks and sitting areas available on the second and third floor of the HUB.

The second and third floors are primarily dedicated to offices for student organizations, but scattered throughout each floor are a multitude of spaces to sit and work that are often forgotten about — and come without the constant activity and noise of the HUB’s main floors.

The HUB Hetzel Library

If a quiet study spot is more your speed, the HUB Hetzel Library is a great place to work.

Tucked off to the right side, near Art Alley and the Hetzel Lounge, this space is one of campus’ designated quiet study spots.

It features a collection of desks similar to those found in the main library, as well as a computer bank, printer and collaboration tables. It's the perfect place to get some work done on campus while staying central.

Redifer Commons basement

Redifer Commons features a unique and often empty study spot on its lowest level near the commons desk. The hallway leading to the commons desk features a collection of group study pods, individual desks and lounge chairs, and enough outlets for your whole study group to stay charged.

This out-of-the-way study spot is a great place to get some quiet work done while still staying close to a great food and coffee source in the commons right up stairs.

Huck Life Sciences building lobby

On the ground floor of the Huck Life Sciences building is a great lobby for students to work in. The space features several long tables for students to work at communally, individual lounge chairs to get some solo work done and also provides easy access to printers in the computer labs on the ground floor.

Though not particularly close to any sort of food or coffee source, Huck Life Sciences can provide a great quiet study spot if you need a change of scenery from your normal finals haunts.