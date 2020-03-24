On March 24, a town hall was held to discuss the concerns that faculty and staff have amid the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on the Penn State community.

Present at the town hall were Penn State President Eric Barron; Executive Vice President and Provost Nick Jones; Senior Vice President for Finance and Business/Treasurer David Gray; Vice President for Human Resources Lorraine Goffe; and associate professor of biology and Center for Infectious Disease Dynamics researcher Matthew Ferrari.

Barron was quick to ease the minds of employees, stating that Penn State will pay all employees through at least April, and would meet mid-April to decide on further action. Gray later added that the employee assistance fund can make an appeal to Human Resources for any particular needs.

Jones said it is too early to offer specifics on the employment situation, but encouraged those in charge of hiring not to fill any nonessential positions. In addition, Jones said Penn State is planning to honor the offers that were already made, but stressed for others to slow or pause searches.

For those seeking employment with the university who already scheduled interviews and were willing to continue via Zoom or other online methods, Goffe recommended working with unit leadership to develop a plan going forward.

She said details will be determined on a case by case basis.

In addition to pausing the search for jobs, Jones said there will also be a pause in inviting new visitors to campus, and the university will tend to the 300 visitors who are currently at Penn State.

To the faculty who might be traveling domestically and abroad, Penn State has sent guidelines limiting travel, and urges faculty to be careful.

When asked about whether or not faculty members must teach class at the same time as scheduled in-person, Jones said Penn State’s decision to enforce synchronized teaching time was not made lightly. Jones stressed the importance of maintaining community and social interactions, but Penn State is looking to be more flexible.

Barron echoed this sentiment, stating that without a sense of community, the completion rate of work goes down.

Though most of Penn State’s buildings are closed on campus, people who need to access certain buildings — for example, labs — have been given a physical key or can access the building through swiping their card.

To the faculty and staff members who are still working, Gray said a clear message has been given through the unit leaders to socially distance at least six feet apart.

While most of the buildings are closed, the university pharmacy will remain open to ensure it can meet faculty and family needs. If the pharmacy does close, the prescriptions can be transferred to CVS. More information can be found on the HR website.

University Health Services will also be open, but Jones urged faculty to use other resources provided for them or explore other options, explaining that UHS is more orientated toward students.

Should faculty need help with mental health, Goffe said the employee assistance program will still be available 24 hours a day, and there are options to talk over the phone or online.

In terms of labs, the ones that are deemed essential will continue to conduct research, while other research can be done at home and through telecommuting, if possible.

Penn State has not yet decided whether faculty and staff will be reimbursed for gym memberships and parking spaces. Gray asked for patience as the university continues to work out the issues.

SRTEs will not be routinely distributed to the deans for spring 2020 — instead, only faculty members will see their SRTEs. However, faculty members can distribute their SRTEs to deans if they choose to.

Summer session is currently set to continue as normal, but Jones said the university has a Plan B to continue remote teaching, should it be necessary.

Programs such as LEAP and NSO would also transition online. NSO has already started the virtual transitioning process.

When asked what the average Penn Stater can do to combat the coronavirus, Ferrari said that there are two main things: be good as individuals and as community members.

As individuals, he said people should continue practicing social distancing and hygiene, and as community members, they should help and facilitate the practices.

Ferrari also said Penn State community members should act and think as if they are already infected and support the small local businesses in their community.

To combat the virus, Penn State has focused on operational research that is most important in slowing the spread of the virus, according to Ferrari. The university has been testing different molecules and vaccines and is conducting research on how to develop, produce and dramatically scale-up testing kits.

Barron said he has been heartened by the degree to which people are stepping up amid the pandemic, and stated his appreciation for what the staff and faculty are doing for Penn State.

“I think it is really true that this is a real ‘We Are’ moment,” Barron said.