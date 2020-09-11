After a nationwide search, Penn State has found its vice president of Information Technology and chief information officer, according to a Penn State news release.

Donald Welch has served in the position in an interim role since July 2019, and will now serve full-time as of Oct. 1.

Welch will begin working amid the coronavirus pandemic, during which Penn State’s IT department is working to ensure students and faculty have reliable technology to conduct classes.

Previously, Welch served in the U.S. Army for 25 years and was a professor of computer science at the United States Military Academy at West Point.