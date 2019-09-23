John Petrick, the Penn State Police chief of police administration, stepped down from the department on Sept. 18 for undisclosed reasons.

Petrick joined the department in 2017 after leaving his role as Patton Township police chief.

"We acknowledge and are grateful for the contributions John has made during his time with the department and we wish him luck with his future endeavors," Penn State Police spokeswoman Jennifer Cruden said in a statement.

The announcement comes less than a month after a new chief of police operations stepped into the role following the January resignation of Keith Morris.

In the past year, numerous leadership concerns have been raised within the Penn State Police Department. Specifically, a letter published by the Penn State University Police Officers’ Association in October 2018 expressed concerns over leadership, specifically criticizing Charlie Noffsinger, the assistant vice president of University Police and Public Safety.

