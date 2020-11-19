In a short meeting on Wednesday night, the University Park Undergraduate Association passed one piece of legislation — a resolution in support of Transgender Day of Remembrance 2020.

The meeting began with two presentations. The first was from Zach Moore, who spoke about his work in Penn State’s Office of Government and Community Relations, and the second was from Claire Kelling, the chair of the student fee board.

Next, UPUA Vice President Lexy Pathickal updated representatives on her communications with administrators. Pathickal said she had recently discussed Penn State Climate Action’s petition with the Penn State Board of Trustees and will continue to advocate for the petition in the future.

Next, the assembly passed a resolution supporting Transgender Awareness Week, which takes place annually from Nov. 13 to 19, and Transgender Day of Remembrance, which takes place annually on Friday, Nov. 20.

Penn State Lion PRIDE Representative Ryan Loscalzo, who introduced the resolution, encouraged representatives to attend the Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity’s virtual vigil for the day of remembrance, which will take place on Facebook.

