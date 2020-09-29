Campus News
Penn State Student Affairs’ off-campus student support announced its plans for the 2020 Housing Fair.

According to an email sent to students by off-campus student support, the Housing Fair will take place virtually on Oct. 7 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Students can register for the Virtual Housing Fair here. Upon registering, students will be automatically entered into a random drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card.

Additionally, students can visit the HUB back patio from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. anytime between Oct. 8 and Oct. 20 to discuss off-campus housing options with State College landlords and property managers. No registration is required.

Quincey Reese is a news features and investigations reporter for The Daily Collegian. She is a sophomore majoring in digital and print journalism with a minor in psychology.