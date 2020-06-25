In order to keep students healthy and safe, the Fall 2020 Involvement Fair will be held virtually, according to an email by student organizations program coordinator Dawn Savage.

The virtual involvement fair will be consist of various ways for student organizations and members to get involved.

FlipGrid, a video discussion platform, will allow student organizations to share 90-second video clips of their organization for prospective member viewing. FlipGrid videos should be uploaded by August 1.

The Office of Student Activities will review video submissions, reserving the right to not share inappropriate content. Video guidelines and how-tos can be found here.

YouTube livestreaming is another option for student organizations to get their names out. Organizations can sign up for 5-minute time slots for a YouTube LIVE broadcast from August 25 to 27.

Organizations can sign up for time slots here. Time slots are available on a first come, first serve basis, so when slots are full, a waitlist will be created.

Student organizations can also opt to use OrgCentral as a means of recruitment. Pages can be updated under the "profile" tab to include organization descriptions, YouTube and Vimeo videos, profile pictures and meeting details.

The Student Affairs Website will be directing students interested in participating in the virtual event. Links to FlipGrids, YouTube LIVE and OrgCentral can be found on their website.

For further questions, student organizations are encouraged to reach out to studentorg@psu.edu. Drop-in assistance hours will be open regarding the virtual involvement fair.