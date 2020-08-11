HUB seating
Seating in the HUB-Robeson Center has been rearranged to accommodate social distancing guidelines, as pictured on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.

 Lindsey Toomer

HUB Dining and Food Services is expected to open all dining locations next week, according to a spokesperson.

A spokesperson for HUB Dining said they are hoping to open all restaurants next week, though hours of operation are currently not concrete.

HUB dining
A new sign is displayed outside the Starbucks in the HUB-Robeson Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Select HUB Dining and Food Services will be available with mobile ordering through the Penn State Go app this fall. 

Jamba Juice, Starbucks, McAlister's Deli and Sbarro's sub station will be available for mobile ordering through the Penn State Go app. The other dining options are expected to be open for in-person service.

The HUB Dining's Soup & Garden will open for one day on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in order to get a feel for new operations. The spokesperson said there will not be "a hot dining area."

