For a number of people the Penn State community, the month of February holds a deep and special meaning.

Feb. 1 marked the beginning of Black History Month, and Penn State students were eager to talk about what the month means to them.

Wynter Moore spoke about the importance of Black History Month and its impact on her.

Moore (freshman-political science) said this month should be a time for everyone to think about and reflect on what black Americans have done not only for the United States, but for the world.

“It’s celebrating our overall goal of diversity and appreciating the black community,” Moore said. “The only complaint I have is I wish Black History Month was more for everyone rather than just black people because most black people already know the story because we live it every day.”

Moore discussed one of her black role models, American novelist and activist James Baldwin. Moore said she saw a documentary about him at a film festival that opened her eyes.

“It offered new ways to think about how to incorporate the black community into a white society, how to break barriers, and that left a big impact on me,” Moore said.

Nailah Oliver sees Black History Month as an opportunity to continue pushing for the acknowledgement and equality for everyone.

“It’s more than just making sure that black people, by law, are equal, but that black people are treated equally and with respect in society,” Oliver (senior-engineering science) said.

Oliver said one of her greatest black role models she often thinks about during this month is Fred Hampton, an American activist who studied law and police brutality.

“To me, he is proof that we must fight with our whole selves, because often times even the government is against us,” Oliver said.

Oliver also touched on “black excellence,” and said it’s about breaking the barriers the black community has run into and coming out victorious.

Regarding the black community at Penn State, Oliver said the support of it has kept her at Penn State.

“The black community here serves as a safe space and a community of people who like and accept me,” Oliver said.

Asia Collins, the president of the Black Student Union, offered her thoughts about what February means to her.

“To me, Black History Month means reflection on our past, our triumph and our legacy,” Collins (senior-psychology) said via text. “It is the opportunity for us as African Americans to showcase to the world that we are capable of pushing through adversity and being strong independent leaders.”

Collins sees Martin Luther King Jr. as her biggest role model. She said she respects King’s professionalism and the fact that he believed aggression was not the answer to solving issues of his time. Collins mentioned that King’s beliefs matched with hers in that, “We are black, but we are not the stereotype.”

Collins said the black community at Penn State is truly a family.

“It is our innate behavior to always be there for each other and support one another,” Collins said.

She said people in the tight-knit black community can help each other and become a “powerful unit.”

The Black Student Union’s “I am Black” campaign is something Collins is looking forward to during Black History Month.

"This campaign showcases the students here in the black community at Penn State and how they are not what oppressors say we are,” Collins said. “We are more. We are multifaceted.”