Penn State added China to its list of restricted countries for Penn State-affiliated travel for students and is discouraging faculty and staff from nonessential travel to the country after the outbreak of the coronavirus, according to a press release.

“We have a small number of faculty and staff travelers currently in China, but there are no records for upcoming faculty or staff travel to China through the end of May,” Joe Thurston, Penn State global safety analyst, said in a press release. “Likewise, we have no student programming in China at this time and no upcoming student travel records to the country through the end of May.”

Students who plan to travel to China for a university-affiliated program must first submit a restricted travel petition for approval. Penn State faculty or staff members who wish to travel with students to a country with a U.S. State Department Travel Warning must also complete the petition.

The restriction comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a level three warning to avoid all nonessential travel to China.

The U.S. Department of State Travel Advisories followed by issuing a level four warning to not travel to Hubei Province, as well as a level three advisory to reconsider travel.

Dr. Robin Oliver-Veronesi, senior director of University Health Services, said the novel coronavirus has not been detected in Pennsylvania as of now, according to the release.

RELATED

Penn State health officials monitoring spread of coronavirus strain Penn State health and safety officials are "closely monitoring" the recent outbreak of a dea…

According to reports of confirmed cases by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the respiratory illness has now spread to 22 countries, including the United States. As of Jan. 30, there have been 8,236 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, six of which have been in the U.S.

On Jan. 24, Penn State health and safety officials said they were closely monitoring the new strain of coronavirus, “2019-nCoV,” first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China. The World Health Organization (WHO) has suggested that the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus can be traced to exposure at a seafood market in Wuhan.

According to Oliver-Veronesi, coronavirus symptoms can be very similar to those of the flu, ranging from mild to severe respiratory illnesses including cough, fever and shortness of breath.

Any University Park students who are concerned that their symptoms might be evidence of a 2019-nCoV infection is urged to contact UHS.