Tony Barbieri, professor emeritus of journalism, gave $100,000 to endow the Tony Barbieri Fund for International Reporting. This gift supports the Department of Journalism in the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications.

Barbieri created an international reporting course at Penn State in 2009, an embedded course that allows students to report around the globe.

Students’ work from the embedded trips earned many awards in national competitions.

By donating to the international reporting fund, Barbieri is supporting future journalism students in their international reporting aspirations.

The gift is a part of “A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” a “focused campaign that seeks to elevate Penn State’s position as a leading public university in a world defined by rapid change and global connections.”

