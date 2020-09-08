Institutions can change and evolve to create new norms regarding race and ethnicity, according to James Franklin, Penn State’s head football coach.

On Tuesday, Franklin and other Penn State community members of color hosted a discussion about race in the university's second installment of the roundtable series, "Toward Racial Equity at Penn State: Social Difference, Social Equity and Social Change."

Participants in Tuesday night's event, “What will be the New Normal?” discussed the hardships and obstacles people of color face every day at Penn State.

“Racism exists at Penn State,” Jennifer Hamer, a professor in the department of African American studies, said. “[Racism] guides our decisions about where to safely live, shop for groceries, go to the theater, dine out and what neighborhoods are safest for us to jog in, to ride our bike or walk our dog.”

Hamer said racism at Penn State is “historical and persistent," and that there is no “We Are” when the emotional and physical safety of ethnic minorities is undervalued.

One of Carlos Norman's biggest struggles in coming to Penn State was having to bear the costs of the university and trying to find an inclusive community.

“You often hear percentages about how many Black people there are, but really quantifying that, 3,000 Black people versus over 30,000 white people, it can be a culture shock,” Norman (senior-industrial engineering) said. “Being a first-generation college student, I was doubting my own intelligence.”

Norman said he worked two jobs every semester during his time in college while trying to make his family proud.

Nyla Holland, the president of University Park's Black Caucus, said she felt pressured to overcompensate in a classroom setting.

“I remember having a fear of being representative of my entire race," Holland (senior-political science and African American studies) said. “So I got to every class 15 minutes early. I did all my reading so I could participate. I felt a need to combat every false and negative stereotype about Black people and Black students, so I over-prepared to make up for that.”

Holland said she also faced racism outside of the classroom setting.

During her first weekend attending Penn State, she said was walking with a group of Black students in downtown State College when a car packed with white students in a Jeep yelled, “You all look like monkeys at a zoo.”

“I didn’t share [the experience] with many people,” Holland said. “But I was able to debrief and unpack that with the group while we were combating racism.”

Holland said she formed a group of people who she trusted and relied on during a time of uncertainty.

Carmen Hernandez, a Penn State Berks student, said she wishes people at Penn State would stop laughing at her accent.

“We are working very hard, and we put ourselves in a really tough situation to overcome that phobia of speaking out loud because we do know that we have an accent,” Hernandez (senior-communication arts and sciences) said.

Hernandez said an unknown individual once approached her on campus and asked to see her student identification card. She advised other students to “say, 'I belong here' because I worked hard to be here,'" if they find themselves in a similar situation.

Norman said it can be hard to feel situated at Penn State for some minority students, but when things do get hard, it’s important to remain optimistic.

“When you feel these experiences, and you feel like you want to give up, remember why you're here,” Norman said. “And remember that sunshine always comes after rainstorms.”

Hamer asked that everyone leave the event with the willingness to change Penn State.

“Penn State cannot return to the old normal,” Hamer said.

Brandon Short, a member of the Penn State’s Board of Trustees, said the event welcomed a “new normal” in which students will engage in a dialogue.

“I am Trayvon Martin, I am George Floyd, I am Jacob Blake,” Short said. “Generations before us have fought for social justice. Now it’s time for us to pick up the baton and carry on that fight.”

Holland said she wants to carry on the fight and feel comfortable at an institution where success isn’t measured by race.

“I want a campus climate that doesn't have to put up signs or slogans to market itself as inclusive,” Holland said. “I want a Penn State where our differences are celebrated, but that aren't determinants of how far I get or how comfortable I feel in a space. That's the normal I want to be in.”

