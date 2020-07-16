On Wednesday, Kelly Wolgast was made the director of the Penn State COVID-19 Operations Control Center.

Wolgast, the assistant dean for outreach and professional development and an associate teaching professor for the College of Nursing, will work with university administrators and 16 coronavirus task groups to lead Penn State's coronavirus operations and mitigations.

Wolgast is a retired colonel and nurse commander with 26 years of active duty in the U.S. Army. She earned the Bronze Star Medal while serving as a deputy commander and chief nurse in Afghanistan, and she was the hospital commander for relief operations after Hurricane Katrina.

She also served in the U.S. Army Medical command as the senior nurse executive and has a doctorate in nursing practice from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Wolgast will lead data collection efforts, sanitization, social distancing enforcement, testing and other functions to stop the spread of the virus on campus. The control center will use scientific data to make decisions about in-person university operations, procedures, and decisions.