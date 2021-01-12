The Office of Student Activities announced the dates for the Spring Virtual Student Involvement Fair on Tuesday. The event will run Jan. 26 to Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Students will be able to visit various Zoom rooms of participating organizations throughout the day, and each day will highlight different organizations listed below.
Tuesday, Jan. 26
- Academic/professional organizations
- Honor societies
- University departments and resources
Wednesday, Jan. 27
- Club Sports
- Dance organizations
- International/multicultural organizations
- Media/publication organizations
- Music/performing arts organizations
- Physical activity organizations
- Sororities/fraternities
Thursday, Jan. 28
- Philanthropy organizations
- Political organizations
- Religious/spiritual organizations
- Residence Life Special Living Options
- Service organizations
- Special interest organizations
- Student councils
- Student government associations
- University affiliates
Students will be able to access the event on OrgCentral, and those that are unable to attend can access 90-second videos on FlipGrid after logging in with their Penn State email.
