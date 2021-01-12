The Office of Student Activities announced the dates for the Spring Virtual Student Involvement Fair on Tuesday. The event will run Jan. 26 to Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Students will be able to visit various Zoom rooms of participating organizations throughout the day, and each day will highlight different organizations listed below.

Tuesday, Jan. 26

Academic/professional organizations

Honor societies

University departments and resources

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Club Sports

Dance organizations

International/multicultural organizations

Media/publication organizations

Music/performing arts organizations

Physical activity organizations

Sororities/fraternities

Thursday, Jan. 28

Philanthropy organizations

Political organizations

Religious/spiritual organizations

Residence Life Special Living Options

Service organizations

Special interest organizations

Student councils

Student government associations

University affiliates

Students will be able to access the event on OrgCentral, and those that are unable to attend can access 90-second videos on FlipGrid after logging in with their Penn State email.

