Jonas Brothers THON teen

Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas pose with THON teen Lily in the Hershey Medical Center on Aug. 31. 

When THON teen Lily couldn’t attend the upcoming Jonas Brothers concert due to her chemotherapy treatment, the brothers decided to make a special stop before their performance Saturday night.

The Jonas Brothers visited Lily while she was undergoing treatment at Penn State Hershey Medical Center.

“Thank you @jonasbrothers for taking the time to visit THON teen, Lily, at @PennStHershey before your concert tonight! We appreciate your support #FTK,” Penn State THON said in a tweet posted Saturday night.

The brothers are performing in Hershey on Aug. 31. Their "Happiness Begins" tour will come to State College on Sep. 4. 

Before arriving in Hershey, Joe Jonas stopped by State College Saturday afternoon, where he was spotted in the tailgate lots and on the sidelines at Beaver Stadium during Penn State football's first game of the season. 

Idaho, KJ Hamler (1) and Joe Jonas
Wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) and Joe Jonas shake hands on the sidelines during the season opener against Idaho at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. No. 15 Penn State defeated Idaho 79-7.

