Former U.S. representative and distinguished Penn State alumnus Charlie Dent spoke Thursday night with the university's McCourtney Institute for Democracy Director Michael Berkman about the results of the 2020 general election and the future of the Republican Party.

Dent, who represented Lehigh Valley for seven terms in Congress before resigning in 2018, is a lifelong Republican and has previously been critical of President Donald Trump’s policies and rhetoric.

As a CNN political commentator, Dent wrote an op-ed piece about his decision to vote for Democratic President-elect Joe Biden due to his fundamental disagreement with Trump’s record as president.

He discussed his concern about issues plaguing the Republican party and what steps could be taken to drive the party forward.

In response to comments made by Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, who said the future Republican party support base would be a “multiethnic, multiracial working class coalition,” Dent said it was too early to determine whether such a base would be sustainable.

Though Trump did gain votes from new constituencies during the election, Dent said the current president did not try to speak to a broader segment of voters.

Numerous exit polls reports demonstrate that Trump’s campaign made inroads with Latino voters in swing states including Florida and Texas in the 2020 election.

“I have always been of the opinion that the Republican Party needs to become much more socially tolerant and inclusive,” Dent said.

As a Pennsylvania native, he noted that results from suburban counties including Delaware, Chester, Montgomery and Philadelphia favored Biden.

He added that early results from North Hampton county, where Trump won in 2016, and Lackawanna County showed Biden leading by a larger margin of votes in 2020 than Democrat and former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton did in 2016.

This, Dent said, was more a result of voters looking for a figure who could “steady the ship of state to bring about some stability,” rather than favoring a certain policy mandate.

In 2016, he said "double haters" — those who dislike both major party candidates — favored a Trump presidency more than the prospect of a Clinton term. During the 2020 election, however, Dent argued these voters supported Biden.

"This election was truly a binary choice for most voters," he said.

Moving forward, Dent said “Trumpism,” or the central positioning of Trump’s platform and political stances, would be one of the biggest challenges for the Republican Party.

"There will have to be a conflict," Dent said. "If somebody else is serious about becoming a Republican nominee in 2024"

Bedrock Republican principles of free trade and fiscal responsibility, he said, are at risk.

Dent also expressed his concern for “anti-Democratic tendencies,” related to Trump’s criticism of the media and the election system.

“When the president and others are suggesting that there was massive fraud in this election— when there isn't any evidence to support that claim— they’re really undercutting confidence in the democratic process,” he said.

Dent said he was confused by Trump’s and the Republican sentiment against no-excuse absentee voting in Pennsylvania and mail-in voting more generally, as he said the Republican Party historically maintained an advantage in that form of voting.

"I scratched my head about this idea,” he said. “It seemed to me that the president was suppressing his own vote by doing that."

The former congressman also discussed the effect of social media in popularizing conspiracy theories including the QAnon conspiracy theory in Georgia, where Marjorie Taylor Greene won a congressional seat as the first QAnon supporter.

Reflecting on Trump’s refusal to commit to a peaceful transition of power and politicians' threats to prosecute their political opponents, Dent also said that political norms may have to be officially codified.

“I just think a lot of folks in our country have taken our system for granted, political stability for granted,” Dent said.

